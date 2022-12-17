Short Interest in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Increases By 14.5%

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 616,700 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the November 15th total of 538,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Banco Macro

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMA. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,724,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 71,205 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 43,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 96,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 35,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Banco Macro Price Performance

BMA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.43. 132,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $858.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.26. Banco Macro has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.64.

Banco Macro Cuts Dividend

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $603.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.36 million. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 7.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Macro will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0787 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Banco Macro’s payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMA shares. TheStreet raised Banco Macro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

About Banco Macro

(Get Rating)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.