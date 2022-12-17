Short Interest in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Increases By 5.1%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,080,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 12,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days. Approximately 32.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Blink Charging to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Blink Charging to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

BLNK stock remained flat at $12.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,753,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,827. The stock has a market cap of $650.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $29.99.

In other news, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 105,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,729.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Board Member Mahidhar Reddy sold 10,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $237,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,152,439.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 105,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,729.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Blink Charging by 14.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,177,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,585,000 after acquiring an additional 282,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Blink Charging by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,295,000 after acquiring an additional 29,917 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Blink Charging by 14.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 341,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 43,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Blink Charging by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

