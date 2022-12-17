Short Interest in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Increases By 10.9%

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,710,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the November 15th total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Blue Apron

In related news, major shareholder Joseph N. Sanberg sold 96,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $103,757.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,622,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,500 shares of company stock worth $121,639. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blue Apron

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blue Apron Stock Down 2.1 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APRN. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Blue Apron to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Blue Apron stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.71. 5,332,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,911,698. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $28.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -3.11. Blue Apron has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $9.21.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $109.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.40 million. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 213.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Blue Apron will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

Further Reading

