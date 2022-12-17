Short Interest in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Expands By 18.0%

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the November 15th total of 41,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Business Partners stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.01. 82,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,122. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $48.04. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.50). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 21.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.