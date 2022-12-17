Short Interest in Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Drops By 28.2%

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the November 15th total of 148,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CADLF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cadeler A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on shares of Cadeler A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Cadeler A/S alerts:

Cadeler A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADLF remained flat at $4.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. Cadeler A/S has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $4.09.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Swire Blue Ocean A/S and changed its name to Cadeler A/S in October 2020.

Recommended Stories

