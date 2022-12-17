Short Interest in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Grows By 13.3%

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the November 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.78.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CQP stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $58.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,957. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $38.98 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.36). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -738.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,250,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $173,465,000 after acquiring an additional 47,091 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 999,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,853,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 930,284 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,430,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 926,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,589,000 after buying an additional 16,788 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 776,478 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,432,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the period. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.