Short Interest in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Increases By 22.1%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 266,400 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 218,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in CNFinance by 2,386.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in CNFinance during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in CNFinance during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its position in CNFinance by 49.5% during the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 20,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CNFinance by 21.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the period. 8.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNFinance Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE CNF opened at $1.95 on Friday. CNFinance has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $133.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.81 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 436.12, a current ratio of 480.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

