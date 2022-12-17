Short Interest in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Increases By 21.6%

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the November 15th total of 2,730,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several brokerages have commented on DAR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth $218,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 19.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,008,000 after purchasing an additional 119,872 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 17.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAR stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.08. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 21.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

