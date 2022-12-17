Short Interest in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Increases By 20.5%

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the November 15th total of 19,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director A Alexander Taylor II bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,184.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $58,475 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Apparel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 3rd quarter valued at $945,000. Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 311,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after buying an additional 57,129 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 61,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 41,070 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 92,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 43,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 22,973 shares during the period. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Apparel Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DLA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.33. 25,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,913. Delta Apparel has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $71.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $115.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.80 million. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Apparel will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered Delta Apparel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

