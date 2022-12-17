Short Interest in Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Decreases By 25.8%

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the November 15th total of 147,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Dermata Therapeutics Price Performance
DRMA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 18,840,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,521. Dermata Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on DRMA. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dermata Therapeutics from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dermata Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.
Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile
Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.
