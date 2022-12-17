Short Interest in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Increases By 6.2%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the November 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DHT Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DHT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,767,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,328. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -471.26 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). DHT had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $55.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.89 million. On average, analysts predict that DHT will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHT Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. DHT’s payout ratio is -799.60%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the third quarter worth $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of DHT by 64.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the third quarter worth $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in DHT by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

