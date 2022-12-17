Short Interest in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Increases By 17.6%

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 29,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLHC. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DLH by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DLH by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 49,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of DLH in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of DLH in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of DLH in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

DLH Price Performance

About DLH

DLHC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.91. 22,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,551. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69. DLH has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $168.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

(Get Rating)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

See Also

