Short Interest in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Declines By 15.8%

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the November 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 703,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Drive Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

DS traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,353,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,820. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.29. Drive Shack has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.97.

Drive Shack ( NYSE:DS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.67 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DS. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Drive Shack by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,158,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,355 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Drive Shack by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,363,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 266,516 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Management LP lifted its holdings in Drive Shack by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 3,950,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 202,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Drive Shack by 590.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,423,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Drive Shack by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 48,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

