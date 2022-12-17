Short Interest in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Drops By 15.8%

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the November 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 703,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Drive Shack

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Drive Shack by 102.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Drive Shack Stock Up 15.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DS traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.22. 3,353,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.29. Drive Shack has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Drive Shack ( NYSE:DS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.67 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DS shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Drive Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Drive Shack Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.