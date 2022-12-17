Short Interest in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Drops By 29.2%

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the November 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 709,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCT shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,546,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,926,000 after acquiring an additional 805,053 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 13.6% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,437,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,399,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,680,000 after acquiring an additional 223,173 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,535,000 after acquiring an additional 36,949 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,154,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,079,000 after acquiring an additional 28,713 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.76. 776,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,461. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.97, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.32. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

