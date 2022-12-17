Short Interest in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Drops By 28.1%

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the November 15th total of 246,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EGAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.
eGain Stock Down 0.8 %
eGain stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.70. 129,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,241. The company has a market cap of $277.85 million, a P/E ratio of -86.99 and a beta of 0.41. eGain has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72.
About eGain
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.
