Short Interest in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Drops By 28.1%

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the November 15th total of 246,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EGAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain Stock Down 0.8 %

eGain stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.70. 129,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,241. The company has a market cap of $277.85 million, a P/E ratio of -86.99 and a beta of 0.41. eGain has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eGain

About eGain

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of eGain by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eGain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of eGain by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of eGain by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,005,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 325,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of eGain by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.