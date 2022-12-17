Short Interest in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Grows By 6.8%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the November 15th total of 4,740,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,302,238.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,238.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 294.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $10.67 on Friday, reaching $303.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,635,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,732. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.44. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.86, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

