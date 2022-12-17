Short Interest in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Grows By 12.2%

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the November 15th total of 92,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Escalade in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Escalade Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESCA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 20,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,992. The company has a market capitalization of $136.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Escalade has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43.

Escalade Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Escalade

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Escalade’s payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Escalade by 9.4% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Escalade by 26.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Escalade in the second quarter valued at $396,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Escalade in the second quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Escalade by 146.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

