Short Interest in Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Drops By 13.8%

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,500 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the November 15th total of 277,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Fairfax India Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS FFXDF traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $12.74. 87,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,456. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fairfax India has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

Get Fairfax India alerts:

About Fairfax India

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.