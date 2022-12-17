Short Interest in Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOW) Declines By 17.6%

Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Financial Strategies Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FXCOW remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 83,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,823. Financial Strategies Acquisition has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

Institutional Trading of Financial Strategies Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth $991,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $74,000.

About Financial Strategies Acquisition

Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying businesses in the financial technology and financial services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

