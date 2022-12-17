Short Interest in Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Increases By 6.2%

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,476,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the November 15th total of 3,272,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34,760.0 days.

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Stock Performance

FGRRF stock remained flat at $0.20 during trading on Friday. Fingerprint Cards AB has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80.

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Company Profile

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) develops, produces, and markets biometric systems and technologies. Its biometric systems include sensors, algorithms, software, and packaging technologies. The company offers biometric solutions for smartphones, PCs, tablets, smart cards, door locks, authentication keys, vehicles, payment cards, internet of thing (IoT), and the automotive industry.

