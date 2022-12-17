Short Interest in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Increases By 14.3%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the November 15th total of 3,980,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $75,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,653 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,192,010,000 after acquiring an additional 636,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,250,942,000 after purchasing an additional 136,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,266 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $120,822,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $218,933,000 after purchasing an additional 131,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Solar Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSLR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on First Solar to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.91.

First Solar stock traded down $4.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.08. The stock had a trading volume of 22,634,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,484. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.64. First Solar has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $173.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.97 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

