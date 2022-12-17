Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Decreases By 22.0%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the November 15th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE FFC traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $15.58. 101,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,088. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.36.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
