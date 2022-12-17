Short Interest in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expands By 5.9%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 555,400 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the November 15th total of 524,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 182,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $233,374.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $753,135 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,811,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,754,000 after purchasing an additional 269,446 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1,462.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 271,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 254,221 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,655,000 after purchasing an additional 136,609 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Forward Air by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,165,000 after buying an additional 113,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

FWRD traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $105.25. 478,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $84.04 and a 12 month high of $125.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $510.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.42 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

