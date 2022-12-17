Short Interest in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Rises By 7.3%

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 906,400 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the November 15th total of 844,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Galapagos Price Performance

GLPG opened at $40.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.38. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $72.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Galapagos from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Galapagos from €50.00 ($52.63) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Galapagos from €60.00 ($63.16) to €50.00 ($52.63) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Galapagos from €65.00 ($68.42) to €50.00 ($52.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Galapagos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Galapagos by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Galapagos by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

