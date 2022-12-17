Short Interest in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Declines By 14.2%

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the November 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GBIO. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. bought 15,750 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $82,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,852.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Generation Bio

Generation Bio Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 5.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 1.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 63.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GBIO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.30. 358,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,237. The firm has a market cap of $255.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $9.59.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generation Bio will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Generation Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.