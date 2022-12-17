Short Interest in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Declines By 14.2%

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the November 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several brokerages recently commented on GBIO. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.
In other news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. bought 15,750 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $82,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,852.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ GBIO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.30. 358,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,237. The firm has a market cap of $255.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $9.59.
Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generation Bio will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
