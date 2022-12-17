Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Expands By 16.0%

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,289,700 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the November 15th total of 12,314,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GPFOF remained flat at 1.78 during midday trading on Friday. 1,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,802. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 1.63. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 12-month low of 0.48 and a 12-month high of 2.25.

About Grupo Financiero Inbursa

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products.

