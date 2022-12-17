Short Interest in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Rises By 15.9%

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,320,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the November 15th total of 7,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.88.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:HOG traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,541,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.81. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $48.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at $551,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 36.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 428,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,875,000 after buying an additional 113,279 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 13.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.