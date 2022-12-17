Short Interest in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Increases By 15.1%

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2022

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARPGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 563,100 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the November 15th total of 489,300 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 172,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HARP. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 3,145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 562,053 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 163,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,809,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 95,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Performance

HARP stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,029. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52. The company has a market cap of $22.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.25. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 198.21% and a negative net margin of 220.41%. The company had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HARP shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.