Short Interest in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Increases By 15.1%

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 563,100 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the November 15th total of 489,300 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 172,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HARP. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 3,145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 562,053 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 163,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,809,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 95,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

HARP stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,029. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52. The company has a market cap of $22.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.25. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 198.21% and a negative net margin of 220.41%. The company had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HARP shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

