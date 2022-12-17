Short Interest in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Drops By 23.7%

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the November 15th total of 191,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BWS Financial lowered Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.10. 403,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,041. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.40. The stock has a market cap of $800.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $241.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hawkins will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawkins

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hawkins by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hawkins by 3.6% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Hawkins by 51.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins

(Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.