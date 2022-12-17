Short Interest in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCARW) Expands By 18.8%

Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCARW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCARW traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.00. 3,647,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,470. Healthcare Services Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Services Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition stock. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCARW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

