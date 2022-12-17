Short Interest in Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Decreases By 28.1%

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 310,100 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the November 15th total of 431,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Henderson Land Development from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Henderson Land Development alerts:

Henderson Land Development Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of HLDCY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.54. 118,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,916. Henderson Land Development has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $4.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28.

About Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.