Short Interest in HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Drops By 28.1%

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the November 15th total of 110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.8 days.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) stock remained flat at $11.22 during midday trading on Friday. 74 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27. HEXPOL AB has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) from SEK 108 to SEK 110 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

About HEXPOL AB (publ)

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and wire and cable industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

