Short Interest in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Declines By 15.3%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the November 15th total of 5,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet cut HIVE Blockchain Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HIVE Blockchain Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIVE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 154.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 786.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 174.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.89. 1,733,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,968. The firm has a market cap of $156.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

(Get Rating)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.