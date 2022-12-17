Short Interest in HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Expands By 10.9%

HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the November 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

HMSVF stock remained flat at $14.70 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.89. HomeServe has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $14.67.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

