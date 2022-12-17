Short Interest in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Declines By 25.9%

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 792,600 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the November 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Homology Medicines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the second quarter worth $1,422,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,765,000 after buying an additional 282,169 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 677.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 165,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 144,566 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 52.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 130,300 shares during the period. 43.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Price Performance

Shares of FIXX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.37. 508,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,553. The company has a market capitalization of $78.75 million, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of -0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Homology Medicines from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Homology Medicines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Homology Medicines to $2.10 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Homology Medicines from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.57.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

