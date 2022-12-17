Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Drops By 19.0%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,020,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the November 15th total of 51,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

HBAN traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $13.65. 34,659,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,644,429. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

