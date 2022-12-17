Short Interest in IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Drops By 26.1%

IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the November 15th total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

IP Group Stock Performance

Shares of IP Group stock remained flat at $0.81 on Friday. 618,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. IP Group has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.32.

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, growth capital, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

