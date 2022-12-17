Short Interest in IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Drops By 26.1%

IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the November 15th total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
IP Group Stock Performance
Shares of IP Group stock remained flat at $0.81 on Friday. 618,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. IP Group has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.32.
About IP Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IP Group (IPZYF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.