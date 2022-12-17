Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Rises By 18.5%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the November 15th total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Price Performance

EEMA stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.50. 73,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,747. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.86. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.34 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEMA. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 396.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 243,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 194,561 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,269,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 427,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,489 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 35,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 21,846 shares during the last quarter.

