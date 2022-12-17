Short Interest in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Decreases By 23.8%

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,300 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 193,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.76. The stock had a trading volume of 246,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,818. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $92.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.17.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of John B. Sanfilippo & Son

Separately, StockNews.com cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 38.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 150.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.