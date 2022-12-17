Short Interest in Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Decreases By 30.8%

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,363,800 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the November 15th total of 17,862,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 73.8 days.
Koninklijke KPN Stock Down 1.6 %
KKPNF opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $3.89.
About Koninklijke KPN
