Short Interest in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Grows By 22.6%

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,170,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the November 15th total of 18,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on M. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $20.40 on Friday. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.72.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Macy’s by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

