Short Interest in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Decreases By 24.5%

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the November 15th total of 119,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Mercantile Bank Stock Up 2.1 %

MBWM opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 490,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares during the period. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MBWM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

