Short Interest in MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Decreases By 24.0%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,145,200 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the November 15th total of 10,721,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,702.4 days.

MGM China stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56. MGM China has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded MGM China from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

