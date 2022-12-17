Short Interest in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Rises By 12.1%

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the November 15th total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,036,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,052. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.91. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $88.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 735.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

