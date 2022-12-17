Short Interest in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Grows By 22.6%

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the November 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 1,546.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Price Performance

Shares of EQRR opened at $50.12 on Friday. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $56.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.29.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st.

