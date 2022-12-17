Short Interest in Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF) Declines By 19.6%

Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the November 15th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 407.0 days.

Santander Bank Polska Price Performance

Santander Bank Polska stock opened at 45.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 45.48. Santander Bank Polska has a 52-week low of 45.48 and a 52-week high of 48.04.

About Santander Bank Polska

Santander Bank Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for individuals, small or medium-sized enterprises, corporate clients, and public sector institutions. It offers personal account, deposits and currencies, internet and mobile banking, and mobile contactless payments, and credit solutions.

