Short Interest in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Rises By 11.5%

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 630,200 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the November 15th total of 565,200 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 139,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WABC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WABC stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.83. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.27. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $72.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.