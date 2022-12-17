Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,100 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the November 15th total of 150,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.9 days.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCTAF remained flat at $18.92 during trading on Friday. 40 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,001. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.08. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $24.81.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

