Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of SIA stock opened at C$10.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.78, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$798.26 million and a P/E ratio of 35.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.57. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$10.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SIA shares. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.75.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

Featured Stories

